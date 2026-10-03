Nestle product faces fresh FSSAI action weeks after infant formula controversy, samples of THIS product found ‘unsafe, substandard’

FSSAI has ordered immediate action against the sale of Nestle Low Fat Dairy Whitener after a laboratory test found a sample collected from The Lalit hotel to be “unsafe” and “substandard”.

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Nestle product faces fresh FSSAI action weeks after infant formula controversy, samples of THIS product found 'unsafe, substandard' (Image: File)

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has ordered immediate action against the sale of a Nestle dairy product after a laboratory test found a sample to be unsafe and substandard. The sample was taken from Bharat Hotels Ltd’s The Lalit hotel and later sent to a Food Analyst laboratory for testing, FSSAI said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the food regulator, the laboratory found that the Nestle Low Fat Dairy Whitener sample did not meet the requirements of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The product was classified as both “unsafe” and “substandard” in the report.

“Directives have been issued to immediately prohibit the sale of (the) product,” the food safety regulator wrote in an X post, adding that a copy of the laboratory report was also provided to the food business operator (FBO), Nestle.

Following the laboratory findings, FSSAI issued a notice to Bharat Hotels Ltd, which operates The Lalit hotel, regarding the product manufactured by Nestle.

The regulator said a copy of the laboratory report was also provided to the hotel operator for further action.

A sample of Nestlé “Low Fat Dairy Whitener” collected from M/s Bharat Hotels Ltd. (The Lalit), New Delhi, has been declared UNSAFE & SUBSTANDARD by Food Analyst reports under the FSS Act 2006.

Directives have been issued to immediately prohibit the sale of product #FSSAINotice pic.twitter.com/4aVEOV7gx9 — FSSAI (@fssaiindia) October 3, 2026

Hotel given chance to challenge report

FSSAI said Bharat Hotels has been given the opportunity to challenge the laboratory findings. Under the food safety law, the food business operator can appeal against the Food Analyst’s report within the prescribed time.

However, until further proceedings take place, FSSAI has directed the operator to immediately stop the sale of the identified product.

The regulator’s action comes as food safety authorities continue to step up inspections and enforcement against products and businesses that allegedly fail to meet food safety requirements.

FSSAI steps up food safety checks

Earlier this month, FSSAI suspended the licences of TCF Chocolates and Gifts and Shivam Agro following inspections that reportedly found serious food safety and hygiene violations at their facilities.

The inspection of TCF Chocolates and Gifts was reportedly carried out after a consumer complaint linked to food purchased through an online e-commerce platform.

Earlier FSSAI Action Involving Nestle Infant Products

The latest action comes only a few weeks after FSSAI raised concerns over two Nestle infant nutrition products — NAN Excella Pro Stage 1 and Lactogen Pro 1.

That earlier case was not related to the safety or quality of the products. Instead, the food regulator questioned certain claims made in promotional material used for the two products.

On September 18, FSSAI flagged a claim about “five HMOs” and “whey protein” made for NAN Excella Pro Stage 1. In the case of Lactogen Pro 1, the regulator raised concerns about promotional material describing its whey protein as easy to digest.

FSSAI said the claims were in violation of Regulation 4(2) of the Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations, 2020. The rule places restrictions on promotional claims and advertising that could increase the sale of infant food products.

The regulator also alleged that the promotional material violated provisions of the Infant Milk Substitutes, Feeding Bottles and Infant Foods (Regulation of Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 1992. The law restricts the advertising and promotion of infant milk substitutes and certain infant food products.

Nestle rejected the concerns and said both products complied with all applicable rules. According to an ANI report, the company said the products had earlier been cleared by an expert committee of FSSAI.

Nestle also said it had submitted a detailed response to the regulator and would continue to cooperate with FSSAI on consumer awareness and regulatory matters.

It is important to note that the earlier FSSAI action concerned the claims used to promote the infant products, while the latest case involving Low Fat Dairy Whitener relates to a laboratory finding that classified a specific sample as unsafe and substandard.