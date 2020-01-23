New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Thursday, on the occasion of Netaji’s 123rd birth anniversary. PM tweeted a portion of Netaji’s father Janakinath Bose’s diary where he recorded the entry of Netaji’s birth.

“I rose early but found Prabha was still suffering. A son was born at mid day. Prabha felt very ill but thank God she somehow got strength,” read the entry written in red ink.

"On 23rd January 1897, Janakinath Bose wrote in his diary, "A son was born at midday." This son became a valorous freedom fighter and thinker who devoted his life towards one great cause- India's freedom. I refer to Netaji Bose, who we proudly remember on his Jayanti today."

“This son became a valorous freedom fighter and thinker who devoted his life towards one great cause — India’s freedom. I refer to Netaji Bose, who we proudly remember on his Jayanti today,” wrote PM Modi.

"India will always remain grateful to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose for his bravery and indelible contribution to resisting colonialism. He stood up for the progress and well-being of his fellow Indians."

“India will always remain grateful to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose for his bravery and indelible contribution to resisting colonialism. He stood up for the progress and well-being of his fellow Indians,” he wrote.

"His act of hoisting the Tricolour for the first time in Port Blair in 1943 and declaration of Andaman & Nicobar Islands as first Indian territory to be freed from British rule continues to inspire every Indian."

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to Netaji on his birth anniversary. In a series of tweet, Mr Naidu said, Subhash Chandra Bose instilled patriotism among people, gave the slogan-‘Jai Hind’ and inspired thousands of people to take part in freedom struggle.

The Jharkhand government has declared January 23 as a public holiday to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, five years after it was dropped from the list of holidays in the state. The day was removed from the list of holidays between 2015 and 2019, though ‘Netaji Jayanti’ had been a holiday till 2014.