New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose his 125th birth anniversary. Paying floral tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at Rashtrapati Bhawan, President Kovind said “daring steps” that the freedom fighter took to fulfill “his fierce commitment to the idea of a free India — Azad Hind — makes him a national icon”.Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna Oozes Grace And Elegance in Handcrafted Organza Saree Worth Rs 31K

"India gratefully pays homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. The daring steps that he took to fulfill his fierce commitment to the idea of a free India — Azad Hind — make him a national icon. His ideals and sacrifice will forever inspire every Indian," President Kovind tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/IoZeg1YSbZ — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 23, 2022



Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “every Indian is proud” of his Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose monumental contribution to our nation. “I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation,” PM Modi said.

सभी देशवासियों को पराक्रम दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की 125वीं जयंती पर उन्हें मेरी आदरपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation. pic.twitter.com/Ska0u301Nv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2022

Paid my humble tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th Birth Anniversary, along with PM @NarendraModi ji & Lok Sabha Speaker @OmBirlaKota ji at the Central Hall of Parliament. pic.twitter.com/PXe4CQonlz — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, “My respectful tributes to the great nationalist, legendary freedom fighter and visionary leader, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary today. We commemorate this day as #ParakramDivas to honour Netaji’s indomitable courage and selfless service to the nation.”

“The nation is indebted to the iconic leader for his monumental role in the freedom struggle,” Naidu said. The vice president also paid floral tributes to Bose in Hyderabad.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Greetings to you on ‘Parakram Diwas’. I bow to the epitome of courage and valour, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on this occasion. He went to great lengths while fighting for the freedom of his motherland. His contribution in India’s freedom struggle continues to inspire us.”

Remembering Bose, Home Minister Amit Shah said that his unparalleled sacrifice and struggle for the motherland will always guide the country.