New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government on Monday announced to commemorate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary on January 23 as Parakram Diwas (day of valour). Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Kolkata to pay respect to Netaji on his 125th birth anniversary. The Prime Minister also presided over the inaugural function of the `Parakram Diwas` celebrations at Victoria Memorial and made a brief stopover at Netaji Bhawan at Elgin Road.

A permanent exhibition and a projection mapping show on Netaji was also inaugurated on the occasion.

"A commemorative coin and postage stamp will also be released by the Prime Minister. A cultural programme "Amra Nuton Jouboneri Doot", based on the theme of Netaji, will also be held," PMO had said.

In the ceremony, a book based on Netaji’s letters called “Book: Letters of Netaji (1926-1936)” was also unveiled. A felicitation ceremony was held to honour INA veterans and other freedom fighters.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: “Dear sisters and brothers of West Bengal, I am honoured to be in your midst, that too on the auspicious day of Parakram Divas. During the programmes in Kolkata, we will pay tributes to the brave Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.”