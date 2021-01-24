New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) firebrand MP Sakshi Maharaj has alleged that the Congress got Subhas Chandra Bose killed. His remarks came on the day when the nation was celebrating Bose’s 125th birth anniversary. Also Read - BJP, TMC Lock Horns Over Jai Shri Ram Chants as Mamata Refuses to Address Netaji Event in Kolkata | Key Points

“My allegation is that Congress got Subhas Chandra Bose killed….neither Mahatma Gandhi nor Pandit Nehru could stand in front of his popularity”, said the BJP leader while addressing a public rally in his constituency Unnao. Also Read - Netaji Would Have Been Proud to See India Helping Other Nations During Pandemic, Says PM Modi | Highlights

The statement took place on the day when the nation was celebrating Bose’s 125th birth anniversary.

Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha’s Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a crucial role in India’s freedom movement. He is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj. While there is controversy over Bose’s death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had in a (Right to Information Act) RTI in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident

Sakshi Maharaj not new to controversies

Last week, the BJP MP had called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a ‘mad person’. Speaking to reporters in Vishnugarh, the BJP leader had said, “What should I say about a mad person who does not know the ABCD of politics”. He was asked to comment on the former Congress president’s stand on the new farm laws.

The Unnao MP claimed that those taking part in the protests at Delhi’s border are not farmers opposing the new agri-marketing laws brought by the Narendra Modi government.

“Those agitating are not farmers. Farmers cannot be anti-Modi. Under the guise of the farmers’ agitation, this is a protest against the triple talaq law, the abolition of article 370, and the decision to construct the Ram temple,” he claimed.

He accused the opposition Congress of doing politics of appeasement”.