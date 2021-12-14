Kolkata: A 94-year-old man had moved a plea in Calcutta High Court to print photo of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on the currency notes. Haren Bagchi Biswas, a freedom fighter, filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Calcutta High Court for printing Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s photo in the currency notes.Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav Reacts On The Long Snub Before Selection Into Indian Team; Virat Kohli Stare Off In Latest Interview

In his PIL, Haren Bagchi Biswas asked why Netaji's picture cannot be added in the currency notes "like Mahatma Gandhi". The petitioner also claimed that the government of India till now has "not given due recognition" to Netaji Subhash Chandra's contribution towards the freedom struggle.

To this, the Calcutta High Court on Monday directed Centre to respond to the petition within eight weeks. A Bench of Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj on Monday sought response from Centre to file a reply to the petition within eight weeks after Additional Solicitor General YJ Dastoor sought time to file an affidavit in this regard, according to a report by LiveLaw.

The next hearing on the matter will take place on February 21.