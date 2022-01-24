New Delhi: As India remembers one of its great heroes of freedom struggle — Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose — on his 125th birth anniversary, his daughter — Anita Bose Pfaff — has a special message for the people of nation on this occasion. Pfaff currently lives in Germany.Also Read - Netaji's Statue Will Inspire Democratic Values, Future Generations, Says PM Modi After Unveiling His Hologram

Starting with a humble 'namaskaar', the legendary freedomfighter's daughter, in her message to India, can be heard as saying: "I salute India and I pray for the Indian people during these trying times of a raging pandemic. 124 years ago, one of India's most pronounced sons, my father — Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose — was born in Cuttack. And the Indian government and state governments have decided to honour him during this oncoming 125th year after his birth. Thank you very much for this decision."

Talking about her father and his vision for India, she said, "Netaji was a man of thought..and also of action. He had a vision for his country – a country which would be modern, enlightened, and at the same time, deep-rooted in her history, in her philosophy and her religious traditions. And he foresaw that there would be many challenges to be faced after attaining independence. Of course he had hoped to be a part of those people who would face them, but unfortunately that was not to be."

“But all of us, we normal people, even if we cannot contribute as great things as the freedomfighters…we can make our small contributions towards the well-being of India, Indian citizens and citizens of the world,” Pfaff said in a motivational tone.

Watch the full video message here:

“Netaji was a very devout man. He was a devout Hindu, but a Hindu very tolerant towards all other religions and he inspired his followers — the members of the INA and his friends and his family in these sentiments to respect other religions and yet be very righteous himself,” she said.

“Netaji’s dominant emotion was his great love for his country and that superseded everything else — his loyalty towards his friends and his family, the concern for his own safety and he risked his life for India’s freedom. We all can hope to contribute something to our fellow men and women and I hope we can all take an inspiration from Netaji’s ideas and ideals and I salute you in these efforts,” Pfaff added. She ended her emotional note with a Jai Hind.

The nation on Sunday paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary, with leaders hailing his “monumental” contribution to India’s freedom struggle and Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiling a hologram statue at the India Gate in New Delhi. The day was observed as ‘Parakram Diwas’, announced by the government to mark the Azad Hind Fauj founder’s birthday, and a number of events were organised across the states and abroad to pay tributes to the iconic freedom fighter.