New Delhi: PM Modi unveiled the hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate in New Delhi on his 125th birth anniversary on Sunday. He also conferred the Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars, for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 on the occasion.

"It will remind democratic institutions, current and coming generations of their duties, inspire them," PM Modi said after unveiling Netaji's statue. "Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose refused to bow before the British. Soon the hologram statue will be replaced by a grand granite statue. Netaji's statue will inspire democratic values and future generations," he added.

Netaji used to say "Never lose faith in the dream of independent India, there is no power in the world that can shake India." Today we have a goal to fulfill the dreams of an independent India. We've a target to build a new India before 100th year of independence, 2047: PM Modi

Unfortunately, attempts were made to erase contributions of many great people besides nation’s culture after independence. Country now correcting mistakes made in decades after independence. We have to seek inspiration from Netaji’s ‘can do, will do’ spirit and march ahead: PM Modi

Earlier disaster management was handled by the agricultural dept. Our govt strengthened NDRF. International agencies hailed our initiatives in the disaster management sector, PM Modi said after unveiling a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas

We have laid emphasis on reform as well as an emphasis on Relief, Rescue and Rehabilitation. We modernized NDRF, expanded it across the country. Space technology and other best possible practices have been adopted for planning and management: PM Modi