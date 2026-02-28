Netanyahu’s big offer: Big boost for Indians as Israel plans to add 50,000 Indian workers over next five years

Home

Netanyahus big offer: Big boost for Indians as Israel plans to add 50,000 Indian workers over next five years

By August 2025, the number of Indian citizens working in Israel had crossed 20,000, with a significant portion recruited to bridge workforce gaps, particularly in the construction and elderly care sectors.

In a major boost to overseas employment opportunities for Indians, Israel plans to create jobs for 50,000 Indians over the next five years. This announcement came during the Thursday meeting of Indian PM Narendra Modi and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. In other words, Israel will give jobs to an average of around 10,000 additional Indian workers each year.

Who will benefit from Netanyahu’s job offer in Israel?

According to a report by The Economic Times, both Prime Ministers recognized the role played by Indian workers working in Israel and how their work will help to enhance the relationship between the two countries. In addition, both leaders acknowledged that the framework agreement and implementation protocol signed in November 2023 were essential to providing safe mobility for Indian workers within the construction and caregiving sectors.

Will this boost strengthen India-Israel Relations?

In this regard, both leaders also welcomed the signing of the Protocols concerning the Commerce & Services, Manufacturing and Restaurant sectors. The Prime Ministers emphasized the need to ensure the safety, security, and legal rights of workers. They also emphasised the importance of expanding opportunities for Indian professionals in high-skill sectors such as data science, AI, and hi-tech.

Both leaders agreed that up to 50,000 additional Indian workers may arrive in Israel within the next five years. The two leaders reviewed the work of the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) and tasked the JCC to meet frequently to discuss outstanding issues related to workers and to resolve them at the earliest.

In addition, PM Modi and Prime Minister Netanyahu agreed that, as knowledge-driven economies, India and Israel need to further deepen their collaborative endeavours in the field of education and promote cooperation through joint initiatives between universities, student and faculty exchanges, and the facilitation of student internships at each other’s universities. Both leaders welcomed the signing of the MoU between Nalanda University and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

They also welcomed the signing of MoU on Cooperation in advancing education through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Prime Minister Modi apprised Prime Minister Netanyahu of the National Education Policy 2020, which aims to create an educational system rooted in Indian ethos as well as aligned with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

