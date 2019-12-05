New Delhi: After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s ‘I don’t eat onions’ remark made headlines, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey came out in support of his colleague. Talking to news agency ANI, Choubey said that he is a vegetarian and he too has never tasted onions. Building on the same logic, he asked, “how will a person like me know about the situation (market prices) of onions.”

On Wednesday, Sitharaman said in the Lok Sabha, “I don’t eat a lot of onions and garlic. So, don’t worry. I come from a family that doesn’t care much for onions.”

Earlier today, Congress leader P Chidambaram wanted to know if Sitharaman ate avocados in place of onions. “What does the finance minister mean when she says she does not eat onions? Does she eat avocados?,” P Chidambaram said while addressing his first presser following his release from prison on bail in the INX Media money laundering case.

Notably, the onion prices in the past few days have skyrocketed, bringing hardship to the common people across India in maintaining their kitchen supplies.

In the national capital, the vegetable is being sold at Rs 140/kg (retail).In Patna, meanwhile, in a posh area, it costs Rs 100/kg and Rs 90/kg in a wholesale market.

In Tamil Nadu’s Madurai, the low-quality onions are being sold at Rs 120 per kg. However, the good quality ones are being sold at Rs 180 per kg.

The price of onions in Kolkata touched Rs 160 per kg on Thursday. On Wednesday, they were being sold at Rs 140 per kg. The hike of rates within a day points towards the deficit of onion production in India. (Onion Price Rise: Here’s The Rate List For Different States)

