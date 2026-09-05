‘Never had any association’: Chirag Paswan breaks silence on Swatantra Bhardwaj, files complaint against ‘crack-your-skull’ influencer

Bhardwaj came under scrutiny after a video clip from an interview circulated widely on social media. In an interview, he claimed that he had "cracked the skull" of the father of a student activist during a CJP protest at Jantar Mantar.

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Union Minister Chirag Paswan has filed a police complaint against Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj, after the latter claimed in an interview that “falsely and publicly” citing his name, in connection with an assault on the father of a student activist during a CJP protest in July. Paswan has accused Bhardwaj of using his name without permission while making claims about the incident.

The complaint was filed by the legal cell of Paswan’s party at the Parliament Street police station on Friday. It seeks action against Bhardwaj and protection against what the party described as false claims made publicly by the influencer.

“In public life, many people come to meet us and take pictures. But if on that basis they claim to be personal acquaintances, then that is a misuse of our name. The attacker has sought to give the impression that action has not been taken against him because of me and my party. I have lodged a formal complaint against this misuse of my name,” Paswan was quoted as saying by NDTV.

“This incident is extremely serious. The way a person is openly admitting that he beat someone so severely that it could possibly have led to their death … To openly admit this on a podcast and even after that, if no action is taken against him, then I believe this will set a very wrong example before the country and the people,” Paswan added.

A senior police officer said the complaint was being examined and that no separate case had been registered on it as of Friday.

Bhardwaj detained in Uttar Pradesh

The complaint came on the same day that Delhi Police detained Bhardwaj in Uttar Pradesh.

His detention followed a protest by members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) outside the Parliament Street police station. The protesters were demanding action against Bhardwaj in connection with the alleged assault.

Influencer claims he attacked activist’s Father

Bhardwaj came under scrutiny after a video clip from an interview circulated widely on social media.

In the interview, he claimed that he had “cracked the skull” of the father of a student activist during a CJP protest at Jantar Mantar. He also claimed that the man suffered a serious head injury requiring around 60 stitches.

Bhardwaj further said that he had not been sent to jail following the incident.

Claims political leaders supported him

During the interview, Bhardwaj also referred to several political leaders while talking about his alleged connections.

He named Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra and Chirag Paswan, referring to both as his “elder brothers” and claiming to have their support.

However, there is no evidence in the information available to establish that any of the leaders named by Bhardwaj intervened to protect him or helped him avoid arrest.

Paswan Denies Any Association

Paswan said Bhardwaj had wrongly used his name along with the names of other political leaders.

He said the lack of action in a case where the accused had publicly spoken about the alleged assault sent a wrong message and added that he would support efforts to ensure justice for the injured man’s family.

The party’s legal cell also said that neither Paswan nor the party had any association with Bhardwaj.

Photos With Political Leaders Surface

Photographs showing Bhardwaj with several political figures have also emerged. These include images with Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Kapil Mishra and Chirag Paswan.

Such photographs, however, do not by themselves establish that the leaders had any role in the alleged assault case or helped Bhardwaj in connection with it.

CJP demands arrest

The CJP held a demonstration outside the Parliament Street police station on Friday, calling for Bhardwaj’s arrest.

CJP representatives later met police officials along with Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad and MP Pappu Yadav.

According to the protesters, police assured them that action would be taken against Bhardwaj within 72 hours.