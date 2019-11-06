New Delhi: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor (L-G) and former Delhi top cop Kiran Bedi, slogans in her praise were raised at Delhi Police’s protest on Tuesday, released a statement on Wednesday in connection with the issue, writing that the leadership should ensure that no police official is prejudged or humiliated for doing his duty.

In the statement, Bedi, the first woman to have joined the prestigious Indian Police Service (IPS) said, “When policemen and women perform their duty fairly, firmly, fearlessly and responsibly, they need to be protected by their seniors.”

“Never drive the men and women in uniform to the wall and let them lose faith in their own service and their own seniors,” the Puducherry L-G added.

Earlier today, Bedi also tweeted, “Leadership is a ‘character’ that takes responsibility and takes tough decisions. It is a ‘life’ of ‘doing’… tough times go, memories of tough acts remain. Rights and Responsibilities are two sides of the same coin. We as citizens must never forget this. Whoever and wherever we are. We need a major shift in our emphasis in this regard. When we all exercise our responsibility of being law-abiding there is no conflict.”

Protesting Delhi Police personnel, who booed their own chief Amulya Patnaik, had raised slogans of, “Hamara Commissioner kaisa ho, Kiran Bedi jaisa ho (We should have a Commissioner like Kiran Bedi).”

Delhi Police personnel hold placard with a picture of former Delhi Special CP, Kiran Bedi that reads "We need you", outside the Police Head Quarters (PHQ) in ITO. They are protesting against the clash that broke out between police & lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on 2nd November. https://t.co/503H4UeQCF pic.twitter.com/EpNKvvrXsM — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019

The slogans were in reference to an incident which took place in January 1988, when Bedi, who, however, could never go on to become the Delhi Police chief, as DCP, stood firm against lawyers who were agitated at the arrest and handcuffing of a colleague who was accused of theft. Violent clashes broke out and lawyers demanded Bedi’s suspension and arrest. However, then Delhi Police Commissioner supported her and rejected their demands.

The unprecedented Delhi Police protest, which ended late Tuesday night, was against a string of assaults by lawyers against Delhi Police personnel at lower courts across the capital on Monday. The lawyers were on a protest against the police after a violent clash broke out between the two sides at the Tis Hazari court complex on Saturday.