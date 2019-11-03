New Delhi: After Congress on Sunday alleged that Praful Patel was among the three opposition leaders whose phones were spied on using Israeli Pegasus software, Patel dismissed the claim as “baseless”, saying that he had not received any message from messaging platform WhatsApp informing him about the breach of privacy.

“These are baseless allegations… I have never received any message from WhatsApp telling me that my phone has been hacked,” News18 reported Patel as saying.

Prior to this, Congress alleged that three opposition leaders-Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and NCP leader Praful Patel were among those spied on through Israeli Pegasus software.

Meanwhile, in-charge of BJP’s national Information and Technology, Amit Malviya slammed the Congress, saying it has been “imagining things that don’t exist”.

“Haven’t we seen Congress imagining things that don’t exist? Remember them claiming that Rahul Gandhi’s life was in danger when a green light, off a video camera, flashed on his face during a media briefing. Well, that is the level of their leaders’ credibility in public life…,” Malviya said in a tweet.

As per media reports, over 1,400 users were targeted upon by the spies. Investigations have also revealed that the users who were preyed upon span across four continents and were mostly diplomats, political dissidents, journalists, and senior government officials. Taking cognisance of the matter, the Facebook-owned company WhatsApp had earlier sued the alleged NSO Group.

The Facebook-owned messaging platform has also claimed to have informed the Centre twice about the privacy breach on WhatsApp, once in May and the other time, in September.