Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (PTI Photo)

The historic inauguration of ram mandir in Ayodhya that was held on January 22, Monday saw 15 couples from different castes and sections across the country perform the duty of ‘yajmans’ during the ‘pran pratishtha’ of Ram Lalla. The significance of this event lies in the fact that these couples represented diverse backgrounds, including Dalits, tribals, OBCs, and other castes which was announced by The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, responsible for the construction of the Ram temple on Saturday. These couples had the honor of performing rituals during the Ram temple consecration ceremony, which was attended by several dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, trust president Nritya Gopal Das, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Who were the Yajmans?

Three yajman are from Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of PM Narendra Modi. They include Anil Chaudhary, dom raja of Kashi. Doms have been responsible for lighting pyres for generations at Manikarnika and Harishachandra Ghats in Varanasi. They also claim themselves to be the “inheritor of the legacy of mythological king Kaaloo Dom”. Kailash Yadav and Kaveendra Pratap Singh are the other two names from Varanasi.

Other names on the list are Ram Kui Jemi of Assam, Sardar Guru Charan Singh Gill (Jaipur), Krishna Mohan (Hardoi, from Ravidasi samaj), Ramesh Jain (Multani), Adalarasan (Tamil Nadu), Vitthalrao Kamble (Mumbai), Mahadev Rao Gaikwad (Latur, Ghumantu samaj trustee), Lingraj Vasavaraj Appa (Kalaburagi in Karnataka), Dilip Valmiki (Lucknow), and Arun Chaudhary (Palwal in Haryana).

Anil Mishra, an RSS leader, and his wife Usha will serve as the “pradhan yajman” (main hosts) during the ceremony. Mishra is one of the 15 trustees of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra that was formed in 2020 to oversee the construction.

Invite brought us honour, say Yajmans

Dilip Kumar Valmiki and his wife Manju Devi said that the consecration of Ram Lalla has crafted a new identity not just for them, but for the entire community that has lived with discrimination at the bottom of the social ladder for generations. “Never in my life of over 60 years have I received so much respect. Lord Ram has brought dignity to our entire community,” said Dilip to TOI.

Similar sentiments were shared by the Dom Raja of Kashi, Anil Chaudhary. “As the representative of my clan, I feel honoured. There was no dearth of celebrities, superstars and businessmen, but then, for once, we felt counted,” said Chaudhary to the publication.

Read more on Latest India News on India.com.