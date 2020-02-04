New Delhi: After facing flak over his controversial comments, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anantkumar Hegde on Tuesday said that he never made reference to Mahatma Gandhi and was ‘just trying to categorise freedom struggle’.

“I own my statement made on Feb 1, 2020. The speech is in public domain if anyone wants to see, it is available online and on my website. I never said a word against Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Nehru. I was just discussing about our freedom struggle”, the Uttara Kannada MP said defending himself.

Yesterday, the BJP had served a show-cause notice to Hegde over his controversial remarks against Mahatma Gandhi. The notice served to Hegde reportedly sought to know why action should not be taken against the lawmaker. Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had expressed his deep displeasure to the BJP top brass over Hegde’s statement.

On Saturday, while addressing an event in Bengaluru, Hegde had attacked Mahatma Gandhi, calling the freedom struggle led by him a ‘drama’. Hegde had also questioned as to how ‘such people’ come to be called ‘Mahatma’ in India.

“None of these so-called leaders were beaten up by the cops even once. Their independence movement was one big drama. It was staged by these leaders with the approval of the British. It was not a genuine fight. It was an adjustment freedom struggle,” he had said.

Earlier in the day, Opposition parties create huge ruckus in Parliament over Hegde’s statement. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury shouted,”These people abuse Mahatma Gandhi. They are Ravan’s children as they are insulting someone who was a devotee of Lord Ram.”