New Delhi: 'No one has ever said that the coronavirus cases will be zero by a particular date', Niti Aayog member VK Paul said, and apologised for any misconception on the matter. Last month, Paul made a presentation at a Health Ministry briefing in which he explained how the lockdown helped curtail the spread of the virus. In one of the slides, the curve showed active cases plummeting to zero by May 16.

Speaking at the Health Ministry press briefing today, Paul said,"Even I never said the cases would be zero by a particular date. We showed you factual information and no claim was made. I apologise for the misconception and it was not what was meant to be conveyed."

He asserted that the graph presented previously by him was based on mathematical data and there was “no mention of zero word on the graph”. Also Read - Govt Confident of Increase in Inter-state Movement of People; Shramik Special' Trains Ferry 31 Lakh Migrants

Earlier in the day, India broke its own 24-hour record, after recording 6,088 cases in a single day, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 1,18,447. The death toll due to COVID-19 reached 3,583 today.

Over 95 per cent cases are in 10 states — Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Nearly 60 per cent cases are in 5 cities — Mumbai, Ahmadabad, Pune, Delhi and Kolkata, and around 70 per cent in 10 cities — Mumbai, Ahmadabad, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, Indore, Thane, Jaipur, Chennai and Surat.

