New Delhi: Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for 'engaging in politics' at a time when West Bengal is dealing with COVID-19 pandemic and devastation caused by cyclone Amphan, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged that the Opposition is busy hatching conspiracy to oust her government from the state.

In a veiled attack on the BJP, Mamata asked,"Where were they for the last three months? Is this the time for engaging in politics?" She also dragged PM Modi into this and said,"I really feel bad that when we are fighting against Covid-19 and Amphan and working to save lives, some political parties are asking to remove us. I never said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be removed from Delhi," she said, adding that Bengal will win against both COVID-19 and the conspiracy.

Her statementr comes after West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh questioned the West Bengal government's claim that the state suffered losses worth Rs 1 lakh crore due to cyclone 'Amphan', alleging it was a ploy to make money in the name of disasters. "This is a strategy to make money from these disasters. The CPI(M) had this disease earlier, now it has spread to the Trinamool Congress," he alleged.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said the cyclone, which ravaged West Bengal and parts of Odisha on May 20, had caused an estimated loss of Rs 1 lakh crore in her state.

The BJP leader also mocked Banerjee’s demand to declare the cyclone as a national disaster. “There is nothing called national disaster. The state government should just tell the Centre the extent of the damage caused,” he said.