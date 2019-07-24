Bengaluru: After the coalition government collapsed in Karnataka, JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda reacted to the whole incident and said he had never seen in his life the type of horse-trading that allowed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership.

“The way in which things have happened in Karnataka, I have never seen in my political career. The way in which a national party, BJP leadership allowed this type of horse-trading, I have never seen in my life,” said Deve Gowda.

He said that there is no difference of opinion between Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) as one is a national party and the other is a regional party.

He also refrained himself from accusing anyone of the failure of the coalition government.

“We have no regret of having the last coalition govt. We are not accusing anyone, including the former Chief Minister and other senior ministers,” said Deve Gowda.

Yesterday, in the 225-member Assembly, 20 legislators were absent for the floor test, reducing the House strength to 205 with 103 as the halfway mark for a simple majority and the coalition managed to get only 99 votes leading to the fall of the government.