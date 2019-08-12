Chennai: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that he never wanted to become VP and thought he was not suitable for the post of Prime Minister of India.

Naidu, while speaking at the launch of the book ‘Listening, Learning and Leading’ based on his two years in office, said that he never wanted to take up the post of Vice President but to take up ‘constructive work’ following the footsteps of Jana Sangh leader and activist Nanaji Deshmukh.

He said that he was in tears the day he was named for the Vice President’s post for the simple reason that he would not be able to visit the BJP office or talk to the party workers.

Naidu said that he wanted to relinquish the ministry in the second term of NDA government and go for constructive work on the footsteps of Nanaji Deshmukh and he even suggested some names for the VP post.

“I was planning on that ground…I was enjoying that I will be doing that… But this did not happen,” Mr Naidu said.

“After a party parliamentary board meeting, Amit (Shah) bhai said everyone in the party thought I will be the most suitable man. I never expected that. I was in tears, not because I was losing the ministership, which I anyway was going to leave,” said Naidu.

He also talked about the ongoing Kashmir issue and on the need to scrap the provisions of Article 370 to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that Article 370 should not be treated as a political issue as we should think in terms of national interest.

“I can say as the Vice President that we should all think in terms of national interest rather than the party’s interest. Article 370 should not be treated as a political issue, it should be treated as a national issue,” he added.