BJP Slams Congress For Disowning Dhiraj Sahu After IT Raids, Says ‘Never Trust A Congressman…’

BJP has slammed Congress for distancing themselves for Dhiraj Sahu who is under Income Tax Raids at the moment. Netizens have also trolled the party for their reaction.

Dhiraj Sahu And Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Several Income Tax (IT) Raids are being conducted in the country and a recent IT Raid at Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu‘s residence has triggered a huge political fight between the two major political parties – Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC). The value of the cash haul, as being seized by the Income Tax department, is nearing Rs 300 crore and with the rising amount, Sahu’s party seems to distance themselves from the Rajya Sabha MP. While Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has immediately proclaimed on social media that Congress has ‘nothing to do’ with Dhiraj Sahu’s business, BJP leaders have slammed the Opposition for disowning the leader after IT Raids.

Congress Has Nothing To Do With MP Dhiraj Sahu’s Business: Jairam Ramesh

As mentioned earlier, Congress General Secretary and in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh has shared a post on social media platform ‘X’ (Formerly known as Twitter) and has said that the party has nothing to do with Dhiraj Sahu’s business. Jairam Ramesh’s post reads, “The Indian National Congress is in no way connected with the businesses of Dheeraj Sahu, MP. Only he can explain, and should explain, how huge amounts of cash have been reportedly unearthed by the income-tax authorities from his properties.”

सांसद धीरज साहू के बिज़नेस से भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस का कोई लेना-देना नहीं है। सिर्फ़ वही बता सकते हैं, और उन्हें यह स्पष्ट करना भी चाहिए, कि कैसे आयकर अधिकारियों द्वारा कथित तौर पर उनके ठिकानों से इतनी बड़ी मात्रा में कैश बरामद किया जा रहा है। The Indian National Congress is… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 9, 2023

BJP Lashes Out At Congress For Disowning Dhiraj Sahu

Seeing the attitude of Congress, BJP has lashed out at Congress for ‘trying to distance’ from Dhiraj Sahu. BJP leader Amit Malviya shared a post on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), which said, “Dhiraj Prasad Sahu lost two Lok Sabha elections but has been sent to the Rajya Sabha by the Congress thrice. Sahu says his family has been associated with the Congress since Independence. Instead of ‘trying’ to distance from Sahu, Congress must explain which Gandhi’s ATM was he?”

Dhiraj Prasad Sahu lost two Lok Sabha elections but has been sent to the Rajya Sabha by the Congress thrice. Sahu says his family has been associated with the Congress since Independence. Instead of ‘trying’ to distance from Sahu, Congress must explain which Gandhi’s ATM was he? https://t.co/jbWbS0EO2Z pic.twitter.com/q7BJuRDJxr — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 9, 2023

Amit Malviya has also shared a video and has said, “Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was actually a journey to connect the thieves of India. INC #CorruptionKiDukan . Nearly Rs 300 crore recovered from the premises of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu in Jharkhand is a living proof of this.”

‘Never Trust A Congressman…’

An account on social media platform ‘X’ has also highlighted this and one such account has also said that ‘never trust a Congressman..’

Moral of the story; never trust a congressman when he is doing drama for the camera, be it trying to be Lance Armstrong, Coolie number 420 or John Carpenter

2/2 — GANDHEHRU (@gandhehru) December 10, 2023

The IT Raid conducted has seized unaccounted cash from locations in Odisha and Jharkhand, associated with Dhiraj Sahu and the figure is about to reach Rs 300 Crore. This is the highest-ever black money haul in an single operation by a particular agency.

