Home

News

New 6-lane Lucknow link expressway to connect Purvanchal with Delhi: Check route, cost and key benefits

New 6-lane Lucknow link expressway to connect Purvanchal with Delhi: Check route, cost and key benefits

Uttar Pradesh is building a new 6-lane Lucknow Link Expressway connecting the Purvanchal Expressway with the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, enabling faster travel between Delhi and eastern UP while easing traffic around Lucknow city.

Lucknow Link Expressway

Expressways are coming up rapidly across Uttar Pradesh, and it looks like Lucknow Link Expressway is shaping up to be yet another jewel in Uttar Pradesh’s transportation crown. When completed, this upcoming high-speed expressway will connect Purvanchal Expressway to Agra Lucknow Expressway directly.

The corridor will enable convenient travel between Delhi and eastern Uttar Pradesh as vehicles won’t have to enter Lucknow city anymore.

Lucknow Link Expressway to Connect Two Major Expressways Directly

Lucknow Link Expressway is going to be developed as a six-lane access-controlled greenfield expressway with future scope of expansion to eight lanes. As mentioned earlier, the Lucknow Link Expressway will connect Purvanchal Expressway with Agra Lucknow Expressway directly.

This way traffic from west UP and Delhi will be able to reach east UP’s expressway network without entering Lucknow city.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

As of now, vehicles heading towards Purvanchal Expressway pass through Lucknow’s outskirts but are often stuck in traffic before joining the Purvanchal Expressway. However, once this corridor becomes operational, long-distance vehicles will be able to commute freely throughout the expressway network.

Also read: Delhi to Dehradun travel time will cut by 4 hours as 6-lane expressway to open shortly; Smooth driving without traffic jams

Proposed Length, Cost Details and Features

As per latest media reports, the Lucknow Link Expressway is going to be approximately 50.94 kilometres long. In terms of budget, the project is going to cost around ₹2,864 crore to ₹4,775 crore.

Sources said that this expressway will be constructed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model while the Uttar Pradesh government will fund the entire project.

Authorities hope to finish construction within 36 months of commencement of work. So, Lucknow Link Expressway could very well be up and running in the coming years.

More routes are likely to be built alongside the Lucknow Link Expressway for safe high-speed commuting. In addition to this expressway will also be equipped with all the usual highway infrastructure including bridges, interchanges, service roads, flyovers etc.

Lucknow Link Expressway’s Route

Lucknow Link Expressway starts near 294 km milestone of Agra Lucknow Expressway and meets Purvanchal Expressway near its 6 km marker. Vehicles from Delhi, Agra and western Uttar Pradesh will be able to reach Purvanchal Expressway directly and go to eastern districts like Azamgarh, Ghazipur, etc.

No More Passing Through Lucknow City!

Traffic around Lucknow is going to take a big hit thanks to the upcoming Lucknow Link Expressway. Long-distance vehicles, trucks and logistics carriers will no longer have to enter Lucknow city to reach their destinations which will be a game-changer.

Analysts say that Lucknow Link Expressway will reduce travel time and fuel-efficiency while aiding economic growth in the region. Uttar Pradesh is building an extensive expressway network across the state. Two of the biggest ones being the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and the Purvanchal Expressway.

Lucknow Link Expressway will act as force multiplier once it’s completed by connecting these two massive expressways. Travel time between Delhi and east UP will only get shorter and smoother when Lucknow Link Expressway is finished.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.