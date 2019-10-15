New Delhi: Come December and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may get a new party president. Speaking to India Today, Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday said a new party president is expected to take charge by December when its organisational elections are over.

Maharashtra and Haryana are going to polls on October 21 and the counting will take place on October 24.

Dismissing the notion that he will remain the “super power” running the party from behind the scene, Shah said that the party will be run as per its constitution.

“This (BJP) is not the Congress and nobody can run it from behind the scene,” he said.

Shah is the Union Home Minister in the Modi Cabinet following his win from Ahmedabad in the Lok Sabha elections. Many believed that Shah will make way for a new leader after being inducted as a Cabinet minister. However, Shah cited the upcoming elections in Haryana and Maharashtra as the reason for the delay.

Though it is not confirmed yet, speculations are that its working president Jagat Prakash Nadda will replace Shah at the helm.

Amit Shah became the party president on 9 July 2014, and is incumbent as of August 2019. However, as Shah is also the current home minister of the country, JP Nadda carries out daily affairs of the party as its working president since 17 June 2019.

Another name doing the rounds is of party general secretary Bhupender Yadav. Yadav, a Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan, has been party in-charge of Bihar and Gujarat and helped the party in Rajasthan too.