Home

News

India

New CCTV Footage Of Amritpal Singh’s Key Aide Papalpreet Surfaces, Seen Roaming Alone In Hoshiarpur

New CCTV Footage Of Amritpal Singh’s Key Aide Papalpreet Surfaces, Seen Roaming Alone In Hoshiarpur

Papalpreet is said to be providing all necessary logistic support to Amritpal Singh and arranging safe shelter houses and vehicles for the fugitive.

New CCTV Footage Of Amritpal's Key Aide Papalpreet Surfaces, Seen Roaming Alone In Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur: Even as the chase to nab ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh continues, new CCTV footage of his key aide Papalpreet Singh has emerged. In the purported clip, Papalpreet Singh can be seen walking alone in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur on March 29. Media reports claimed that Papalpreet and Amritpal may have gone on a different route since the Innova SUV they were travelling in from Phagwara to Hoshiarpur got intercepted on March 28 evening. Notably, both fled together after the police crackdown against the Waris Punjab De chief began on March 18.

Papalpreet Singh spotted walking somewhere in hoshiarpur 29 march, According to the sources Amritpal Singh and his close aide Papalpreet Singh took separate routes after police chase in Pagawara-Hoshiarpur on March 28 evening. pic.twitter.com/2JHHIinZ2M — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) April 1, 2023

You may like to read

Papalpreet is said to be providing all necessary logistic support to Amritpal Singh and arranging safe shelter houses and vehicles for the fugitive.

Police search for Amritpal Singh expanded to deras in Hoshiarpur

Police said that barricades have been placed at key points and a thorough search of all vehicles in Marnaian and nearby villages including Harkhowal, Bibi Di Pandori and Bassi was underway.

They said police officials were also searching deras, residential places, small rooms set up near tubewells and even shelter for animals in several villages.

The radical preacher has been on the run since a police crackdown on his outfit Waris Punjab De on March 18. He has, however, appeared in two purported videos and an audio clip released on social media in the past three days.

In the latest video, the Khalistan sympathiser asserted he was not a fugitive and would soon appear before the world. In the audio clip, he debunked speculation he was negotiating his surrender and nudged the Akal Takht for the second time to summon a “sarbat khalsa” congregation to discuss issues related to the Sikh community.

The hunt to nab Amritpal Singh was launched in Hoshiarpur district Tuesday night following inputs the radical preacher and his aides could be there.

It began after police chased an Innova SUV from Phagwara, which some sources said may have carried Amritpal Singh and his aides. The occupants abandoned the vehicle near Gurdwara Bhai Chanchal Singh in Marnaian and disappeared.

Officials said there were also inputs the suspects could have used a Swift car after abandoning the SUV.

Police had recovered another vehicle from Phagwara which they suspected could have been used by the fugitive and his aide Papalpreet Singh. Police had conducted a door-to-door search but no success has been achieved yet.

Punjab Police have been on a high alert since Amritpal Singh escaped their net in Jalandhar on March 18. The crackdown on Waris Punjab De chief was launched about three weeks after his supporters stormed a police station in Ajnala near Amritsar to secure the release of an arrested man.

He and his associates have been booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.