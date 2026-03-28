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Railways makes MAJOR change in time of preparing ticket charts, passengers to now....

Railways makes MAJOR change in time of preparing ticket charts, passengers to now….

The Railways has made a major change to the timing of ticket chart preparation. Charts will now be prepared 9-18 hours before train departure, giving passengers a much easier time checking ticket confirmations.

Railways makes MAJOR change in time of preparing ticket charts, passengers to now....

In order to provide greater transparency and convenience to passengers, the Railways has made a major change in the timing of ticket chart preparation. Until now, charts were prepared approximately four hours before train departure, but this has been increased to nine to 18 hours.

This change will provide travelers, especially those traveling from faraway places, with timely information about confirmed tickets, making travel planning easier. This move not only provides clarity to travelers but will also help curb illegal ticket agents.

Additionally, refund rules have been improved, eliminating the need for passengers to pay any additional fees. This will provide financial relief to passengers. The new system also offers additional facilities to passengers.

Passengers will now be able to change their boarding station up to half an hour before the train’s departure. Furthermore, if seats become available, they will also be able to upgrade their travel class up to half an hour before the train’s departure.

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Commercial Inspector in-charge DD Shukla says that till now the chart was prepared about four hours before the departure of the train, but it has been increased to 9 to 18 hours before.

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