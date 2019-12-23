New Delhi: As a clear winning candidate in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren on Monday said that a new chapter has started in the state. As his party along with the Congress and the RJD is heading towards victory in the wake of the emerging trends by the EC, he stated that the prime resolution of the alliance will be to fulfil the hopes and wishes of the people.

“Today a new chapter will begin for this state. I want to assure everyone that their hopes will not be broken irrespective of their caste, creed, religion and profession,” Hemant Soren said.

He also said that the day has come for the alliance to make a resolution to fulfil the wishes of the voters who have given their mandate to the three parties.

“We fought the election in alliance with the Congress and RJD. Want to thank Sonia Gandhi, Lalu Yadav, Rahul Gandhi and Prianka Gandhi,” he stated.

He also said that the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance leaders will meet soon to make strategy for the state.

Earlier in the day, the chief ministerial candidate met his parents in Ranchi and took their blessings. Wearing jeans and a coat, he took a clycle ride to reach his father’s residence.

As per the trends from the EC, the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance is leading on 46 seats, while the BHP is still behind with only 24 seats. The state has 81-member Assembly elections for which were held in five phases.

Hemant Soren was leading by over 12,000 votes in Barhait and more than 700 votes in Dumka. With the win, he is likely to become Chief Minister for a second time.