New Commemorative Coin On 525th Birth Anniversary of Saint Meera Bai, PM Modi To Participate; Details Here

The face of the coin shall bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the center with the legend "satyamev jayate" inscribed below, flanked on the left periphery with the word “Bharat” in Devanagari script.

New Commemorative Coin On 525th Birth Anniversary of Saint Meera Bai, PM Modi To Participate; Details Here

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in ‘Sant Mirabai Janmotsav’ – a programme being organised to celebrate the 525th Birth Anniversary of Sant Mirabai in Mathura today at around 4:30 PM. Prime Minister will also release a commemorative stamp and coin in honour of Sant Mira Bai. He will also attend the cultural programme organised on the occasion. The programme will also mark the initiation of year-long programmes in the memory of Sant Mirabai.

Trending Now

Sant Mirabai is known for her devotion to Lord Krishna. She composed many hymns and verses, which are popular even today.

You may like to read

A Mark of Respect: Unveiling Commemorative Stamp and Coin

The metal composition of the Rs. 525 coin will consist of a Quaternary Alloy, comprising 50% Silver, 40% Copper, 5% Nickel, and 5% Zinc. The coin will weigh 35 grams and have a diameter of 44 mm, featuring 200 serrations along the edge. The coin’s description is as follows.

Obverse: The face of the coin shall bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the center with the legend “satyamev jayate” inscribed below, flanked on the left periphery with the word “Bharat” in Devanagari script and on the right periphery with the word “INDIA” in English. It shall also bear the Rupee symbol “₹” and denominational value “525” in the international numerals below the Lion Capitol.

Reverse: This face of the coin shall bear the image of Saint Meera Bai in the center of the coin. The inscription “संत मीरा बाई की 525वीं जयंती” shall be written in Devanagari script on the upper periphery and the inscription “525th Birth Anniversary of Saint Meera Bai” in English shall be depicted on the lower periphery of the coin. The year “1498” on the left side and the year “2023” on the right side of the coin shall be written in international numeral.

PM Modi’s Mathura Visit

Apart from gracing the ‘Mirabai Janmotsav’ the PM will also participate in the ‘Braj Raj Utsav’. Meanwhile, security has been heightened in Mathura ahead of the PM’s visit. 15 officers of the India Police Services, 30 Additional Superintendent of Police, 60 Deputy Superintendent of Police, 125 inspectors, and 1,500 police personnel from across the state have been deployed in the city.

Additionally, 14 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary, 4 companies of paramilitary , Special Protection Group, and snipers of the National Security Guard have also been deployed.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.