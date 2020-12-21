New Delhi: 50 per cent Indian citizens want bubble flights from UK and South Africa to be suspended, to combat the spread of mutated variant of novel Coronavirus, a survey revealed on Monday. Notably, 12 countries have so far banned flights to and from the UK after report of the mutant strain came to the fore. Hongkong becomes the first city in Asia to announce such a halt. Also Read - New Coronavirus Strain: These 11 Countries Ban Flights to UK; Will India Follow Suit?

However, is yet to be seen what steps the Indian government takes to limit the mutant virus from entering the country, which is already reeling under the burden of coronavirus infections. Also Read - 8.5% Drop in Fresh Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours, India's Total Tally Reaches 1,00,55,560 | Key Points

Meanwhile, ‘LocalCircles’ conducted a survey on 7,091 people after the news also created ripples in India. A question — ‘a new variant of coronavirus has been found in UK and South Africa which is more infectious. What should be India’s approach to bubble flight arriving from such countries?’ was asked to the participants. Also Read - Chinese President Xi Jinping Replaces PLA Commander General Zhao Zongqi Amidst Ladakh Standoff

To this, 50 per cent participants said that they want bubble flights from impacted countries suspended, while 41 per cent sought mandatory 14-day quarantine for arriving passengers. Six per cent citizens said that India should continue with the current rules treating flights from these countries similar to others, while three per cent people voted ‘can’t say’.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had demanded a ban on all flights coming from the United Kingdom (UK) amid fears over a highly infectious new mutant strain of the novel coronavirus which has been discovered in Britain. “New mutation of coronavirus has emerged in UK, which is a super-spreader. I urge central govt to ban all flights from the UK immediately”, tweeted Kejriwal, after several countries suspended flights departing from or arriving in the country.