New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday issued a detailed set of guidelines for passengers returning from the UK and made it compulsory for them to get the RT-PCR test on arrival in India. All flyers who test positive for coronavirus will be shifted to isolation centres. Those who test positive with the new virus variant will be kept at a separate unit.