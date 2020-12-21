New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has demanded a ban on all flights coming from the United Kingdom (UK) amid fears over a highly infectious new mutant strain of the novel coronavirus which has been discovered in Britain. Also Read - 8.5% Drop in Fresh Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours, India's Total Tally Reaches 1,00,55,560 | Key Points

