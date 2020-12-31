Bengaluru: In a health scare, an apartment complex had to be shut in Bengaluru after a woman and her daughter tested positive for a new coronavirus strain which has recently been detected in the United Kingdom. Also Read - UK COVID Stain More Infectious And Spreads Rapidly, Says AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria

According to a report by news channel NDTV, both of them had recently returned from the UK, and are currently undergoing treatment at the Victoria Hospital. Efforts are on to identify and test primary and secondary contacts.

"There was a mother and child in the same flat. So it is only closed down… can't say it is sealed. We are following SOPs we followed initially. This virus seems very aggressive (and) we would like to take utmost precautions and ensure others in the building are not affected," Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar told NDTV.

A total of seven people have tested positive for the new Coronavirus strain in Karnataka so far. While three cases have come to light from Bengaluru metropolitan region and four from the Shivamogga district.

Forty-six primary contacts of the seven people have been quarantined. Noting that the intensity of the virus was less but it spreads faster, Sudhakar said everyone must abide by the new guidelines released by the Centre to contain the UK variant. Twenty people across the country have been tested positive for the new UK variant genome of SARS-CoV2.

The swab samples of 26 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were sent to NIMHANS to ascertain whether it is a new strain and seven of them were found to have contracted the UK variant. The 26 were among the 1,614 UK returnees, who were subjected to the tests.