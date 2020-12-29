New Coronavirus Strain Latest Updates: Hours after six UK returnees tested positive for the new mutated strain of coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines and stated that all international passengers who have arrived in India during last 14 days (from Dec 9 to 22), if symptomatic and tested positive will be subjected to genome sequencing. Also Read - New Coronavirus Strain Existent in Germany Since November: Media

“All the international passengers who have arrived in India during last 14 days, if symptomatic and tested positive will be subjected to genome sequencing, in the view of new COVID strain in the United Kingdom,” the Union Health Ministry said in its latest guidelines. Also Read - Coronavirus Strain in India: Officials in Telangana on Toes as 279 UK Returnees Untraceable