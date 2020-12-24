New Coronavirus Strain Latest Updates: At a time when the new coronavirus strain has caused panic in the UK and other parts of the world, including India, India’s Council of Scientific and Industrial Research chief Dr Shekhar Mande on Thursday said that it takes minimum 24 hours to detect the new mutant variant. Also Read - After UK, South Africa, New Coronavirus Strain Emerges in Nigeria; More Samples Sent For Testing

Speaking to NDTV, he stated that the genome sequencing tests being used in the hunt for the mutant strain of the coronavirus takes up to 24 hours, and added that the COVID-19 vaccines being tested and developed should be effective against it. Also Read - Efforts on to Make Vaccine That Will Beat New Coronavirus Strain in 6 Weeks, Says BioNTech

Taking preventive action against the virus, six labs across India have been set up to conduct the genome sequencing tests to find out the presence of the new mutant strain of the coronavirus. The samples of passengers who tested COVID positive after arriving from the UK are being sent to these labs. Notably, two of these labs – Institute of Genomics in Delhi and Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology in Hyderabad come under the CSIR. Also Read - Compulsory RT-PCR Test, Separate Isolation For Those With New COVID Strain: SOP For UK Arrivals in India

The CSIR Director-General also stated that the vaccines are made in such a way that it targets the virus in a much bigger way and from many other sides so they will still generate an immune response.

Replying to a query on whether India should carry out genome sequencing at a much larger scale, Mande said that sequence-based surveillance has to be better in India.

Talking about the new coronavirus strain in UK, he stated that some of the mutations found in this strain have also been observed in other geographies like South Africa and Brazil and these mutations happen spontaneously.