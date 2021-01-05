New Delhi: Twenty more people have tested positive for the new coronavirus strain in India, taking the total tally to 58 in the country. “The total number of cases infected with the new strain of the novel Coronavirus first reported in the UK now stands at 58,” news agency ANI quoted Union Health Ministry as saying. Also Read - International Flights: India Lifts Ban on UK Flights From Jan 8, Passengers Must Follow These Rules On Their Arrival

It informed that all those who tested positive have been kept in single room isolation in designated healthcare facilities by respective state governments. Their close contacts have also been isolated.