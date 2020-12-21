New Delhi: India on Monday became the latest country to suspend international flights from the UK amid growing concerns of an out of control new variant of coronavirus spreading at a much faster pace in parts of England. Also Read - Arjun Rampal Reaches NCB Office, Questioning in Drug Case Underway

Ahead of India, France earlier in the day closed all its borders with the UK after Germany, Italy, Belgium, Denmark, Bulgaria, the Irish Republic, Turkey and Canada suspended flights.

"Considering the prevailing situation in the UK, the Indian government has decided that all flights originating from the UK to India shall be temporarily suspended till 11:59 PM on 31st December. This suspension to start w.e.f. 11.59 PM, 22nd December," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

India was operating its flights with UK under air bubble arrangement with strict testing and self-isolation rules in place. But with most of Britain now in the strictest Tier 4 lockdown, all non-essential travel remains banned for the majority.

Other countries and territories to announce restrictions on UK travel include Hong Kong, Israel, Iran, Croatia, Argentina, Chile, Morocco and Kuwait.

On the other side, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a meeting of the government’s emergency committee on Monday to take stock of the situation as a huge backlog build up on the border with France after even trucks and ferries were blocked entry at the ports.