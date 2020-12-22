New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the new coronavirus strain that surfaced in the UK has not been seen in India so far. Also Read - Efforts on to Make Vaccine That Will Beat New Coronavirus Strain in 6 Weeks, Says BioNTech

On increased fears of people over the possibility of the new coronavirus mutant coming to India, the Health Ministry said there is no need to panic right now,

"There is no cause for concern, no need to panic, as for now. We need to stay vigilant." said Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog.

Addressing a press conference about the COVID-19 situation in the country, the Health Ministry said the case fatality rate is not affected by the new coronavirus variant. Dr Paul said the COVID-19 mutation is not affecting the severity of the disease.

However, he said the coronavirus mutant in the United Kingdom has increased transmissibility of the infection.