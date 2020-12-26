New Delhi: Amid fears over a new strain of coronavirus detected in the United Kingdom, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria has said that the vaccines in the trial phase should also be effective against the infection. Speaking to a leading portal, Guleria, a member of the national task force on Covid management, asked people not to panic as the ‘coronavirus had undergone several mutations, an average of two per month’. Also Read - Telangana: 9 More UK Returnees Test Positive, Samples Sent to Check For New Coronavirus Strain

"The mutations have not led to any change in symptoms and treatment strategy. According to current data, the vaccines in the trial phase, which are up for emergency authorisation should also be effective against the new UK strain", Times of India quoted Guleria as saying.

The AIIMS director, however, stated that the UK strain was more infectious, and following this the authorities red-flagged it solely.

Earlier, VK Paul, a top COVID-19 adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had said that the new more transmissible strain of the coronavirus detected in Britain has not yet been found in India.

“It is also being said that in these viruses, the transmissibility has increased by 70 per cent, you can also call them super spreader in a way but it does not increase the propensity of death, hospitalisation and severity of the disease. What is affected is tendency to affect more people that by itself is a cause of concern”, he said.

On December 19, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of the mutant virus strain which has quickly spread across London and the southeast of England. By the week ending December 9, the new variant accounted for 62 per cent in London, 59 per cent in eastern England, and 43 per cent in the South East.

Less than 24 hours after the announcement, several countries, including India banned flights to and fro from the United Kingdom.