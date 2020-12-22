Coronavirus Strain Latest Update: Taking precautionary measures to prevent the fresh outbreak coronavirus strain in the country, a number of states on Tuesday issued guidelines for passengers travelling from UK. Starting from Punjab and Chhattisgarh to Maharashra and Adnhra Pradesh, these states made strict rules for these passengers through whom the virus could spread to others. Also Read - Air India Waives Penalties For Rescheduling Bookings For UK, Oman, Saudi

The development comes after the Central government on Monday said all UK-India flights will be suspended from December 23 to December 31 in view of the emergence of a new coronavirus strain in that country. It also said all passengers coming from UK be compulsorily tested for coronavirus on arrival at various airports in the country.

Chhattisgarh: The Chhattisgarh government ordered checking of RT-PCR test reports of passengers from the UK reaching the state after landing at international airports in other parts of the country, as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). State General Administration Department (GAD) secretary Kamalpreet Singh has issued guidelines in respect to people who are arriving in the state after travelling from the UK, to all divisional commissioners and district collectors.

The state government has directed officials to ensure compliance with the SOP issued by the Centre for passengers coming from the United Kingdom amid reports of emergence of a new variant of coronavirus in that country. As per the state’s guidelines, report of the RT-PCR test conducted on passengers from UK after their arrival at international airports in India be checked when they reach Chhattisgarh via air route or other means of transportation.

Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh government also ordered a full-scale screening and testing of people coming into the state from Britain in the wake of a new strain of Covid-19. An RT-PCR test would be conducted on all passengers arriving from the UK and those testing negative would have to undergo a mandatory 14-day home quarantine, according to an order issued by Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar.

No direct flights land in AP from the UK but people come in after disembarking at Hyderabad, Chennai or other major cities using connecting flights or other modes of transport. Orders have been issued to all district Collectors to track such passengers and conduct RT-PCR tests and take necessary precautionary measures.

Maharashtra: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in Maharashtra Tuesday issued quarantine guidelines for passengers arriving from the Middle East and European countries. The guidelines were issued in view of the detection of a new strain of coronavirus in the United Kingdom, a civic official said. India has decided to suspend flights from the UK till December 31.

All the passengers arriving from the Middle East and European countries would be subjected to mandatory institutional quarantine at their own cost in hotels for seven days, the guidelines said. RT-PCR test will not be conducted immediately but will be conducted between fifth and seventh days at the hotel.

Punjab: Taking precautionary measure, the Punjab government on Tuesday issued the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Epidemiological Surveillance and Response in the context of new variant SARS-CoV-2 virus detected in United Kingdom. The instructions have been issued to all Deputy Commissioners and Civil Surgeons regarding surveillance and testing of passengers travelling from or transiting through United Kingdom.

As per the guidelines from t he Centre, the list of travellers who arrived in India between December 9 and 23 will be shared with respective states and district surveillance officers for daily follow up till 14 days after their arrival in India.