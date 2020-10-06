New Delhi: Active COVID-19 cases have been below 10 lakh for the last two weeks, while the recovery rate has been at 84%, Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday Also Read - Influenza Vaccine May Provide Roadmap to Prevent COVID-19

"The average daily COVID-19 positivity rate has been coming down. New recoveries have been more than new cases in the recent days," Bhushan said while apprising the mediapersons over COVID-19 situation in the country.

While talking about the mortality rate, he said that 48% of COVID-related deaths have been reported from 25 districts in the country. Out of these 25 districts, 15 are from Maharashtra. “Health Ministry is in talks with these states to control the COVID deaths. The target is to bring fatality below 1%,” he added.

Ten states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh account for 77% of the active cases in the country, the secretary said.

“It is too early to take a call on the trend of active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra. Whether it is stabilising or not, we need to observe for some more time,” he said.

“In 95 cases of deaths of healthcare workers engaged in COVID-19 duties, insurance has been claimed for Rs 50 lakh each. As many as 176 claims are in process, he said. In addition, 79 claims are yet to be received from different states,” he further said.

