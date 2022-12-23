New COVID Guidelines Soon Ahead Of New Year And Upcoming Festivals. Deets Inside

New Delhi: In the wake of rising coronavirus infections in China and some other countries, the government is taking various measures, including random testing of arriving international passengers, to curb possible spread of infections. Therefore, Union Health Ministry will on Friday issue a new advisory for COVID-19 in view of New Year and upcoming festivals, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday and urged people to start wearing face masks again. Apart from this, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has also urged states to follow Covid protocol.

Meanwhile, allaying fears about BF.7 variant of coronavirus, a prominent scientist on Friday said it is a sub-variant of Omicron strain and that India need not worry too much about its severity on the population. Speaking to PTI, Rakesh Mishra, Director, Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS), Bangalore, however cautioned that wearing face masks and avoiding unnecessary crowds is always advisable.

China is experiencing a surge in infections due to its “zero-Covid policy”, under which authorities block apartment buildings or even cordon off a neighbourhood once a resident tests positive, causing great inconvenience to the people, the scientist said.