Rules Changing From February 1: Several rules having a major impact on the lives of common man are going to change from February 1, 2021. These rules range from LPG Cylinder prices, PNB ATM Cash withdrawal, mandatory fastags to name a few. Since these rules are going to affect your everyday life, it is crucial to know about these changes in detail.

Check these 7 rules impacting your everyday life changing from February 2021:

New COVID Guidelines

With many experts saying that India is past the Covid-19 infection peak and in view of a consistent drop in the number of new Coronavirus cases for the lost four month, the government has decided to relax a lot of COVID-19 restrictions starting from February. Among the major easing of restrictions from February, the government has permitted cinema halls in the country to operate with 100 per cent capacity. On the education front, many state governments have allowed the re-opening of schools of class 10th and class 12th students who are going to appear in the board exams this year. Several states have allowed the opening of schools and colleges for the students of other classes as well.

EPFO Jeevan Pramaan Patra

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the vulnerability of the elderly population to coronavirus, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the time limit up to February 28, 2021, for the submission of the Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan Patra) in respect of the pensioners drawing pension under EPS 1995 and whose Life certificate is due in any month till February 28, 2021.

Mandatory Fastag

Usage of FASTag will become mandatory for all vehicles in the country from February 15, 2021. Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MORTH) has mandated fitment of FASTag with effect from 1st January, 2021, in M and N categories of motor vehicles sold before 1st December, 2017. Category ‘M’ stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying passengers. Category ‘N’ stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying goods, which may also carry persons in addition to goods. It is clarified that this Central Motor Vehicle Rule stands in force as it is.

However, at hybrid lanes of fee plazas on National Highways, fee payment can be made through FASTag as well as in cash mode till 15th February, 2021. Moreover, in FASTag lanes of fee plazas, payment of fees will continue to be through FASTag only.

LPG Cylinder Prices

Oil marketing companies revise the prices of LPG on the first day of every month depending on the crude rates in the international markets. Check for the new prices before booking a gas cylinder this month.

Punjab National Bank ATM Cash withdrawal

Customers of Punjab National Bank (PNB) will have to follow new ATM rules that will kick off from February 1, 2021. On January 14, Punjab National Bank had tweeted saying, “To protect our esteemed customers from fraudulent ATM activities, PNB will be restricting transactions (financial & non-financial) from Non-EMV ATM machines from 01.02.2021. Go Digital, Stay Safe!.”

Non-EMV ATM machines are those ATMs that do not hold the card during the transaction. While EVM ATMs are the ones which hold the card during transaction and reads data from the chip.

Resumption of E-catering Services

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said in a statement on Friday that it will resume its e-catering services at 62 stations from February 1, Mint reported. “The company will resume E-catering services at a selected number of stations (62 stations) in first phase with effect from 1st February 2021 onwards,” the IRCTC said in the statement.

Mumbai Local For All

Maharashtra government on Friday approved resumption of suburban train services in Mumbai for the general public from February 1. The local train services, suspended in March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, will be opened from the first service till 7 AM, noon to 4 PM and 9 PM to the last service.