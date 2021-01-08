New Delhi: In the wake of the new coronavirus strain, the Delhi government on Friday issued guidelines for the passengers returning from UK and made RT-PCR Test and quarantine mandatory for them. Also Read - Number of People Tested Positive For New Coronavirus Strain in India Jumps to 82

"Travellers from UK testing COVID-19 negative on arrival will be put up in quarantine for 7 days, followed by 7-day home isolation," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Giving further details about the guidelines, he said that the travellers from UK who test positive for COVID-19 will be put up in isolation facility. However, all travellers coming to Delhi from UK will have to undergo self-paid RT-PCR tests on arrival.

“To protect Delhiites from exposure to the virus from the UK, the Delhi government has taken important decisions. Travellers coming from UK will have to mandatorily undergo a self-paid RT-PCR test on arrival at the airport,” the chief minister said.

On Thursday, the Delhi chief minister urged the Centre to extend the suspension of flights to and from the United Kingdom as the country now battles a variant strain of the coronavirus first detected there.

Taking preventive measures, the Centre had on December 23 suspended flights from the UK, with all passengers coming from there having to be tested on arrival at airports. The suspension of UK flights was later extended up to January 8.