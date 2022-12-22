New COVID Variant BF.7: Taj Mahal on ALERT. Fresh Guidelines Issued | Read Here

TAJ MAHAL ON ALERT: Notably, domestic and foreign tourists come every day in large numbers to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra. Keeping the current COVID situation in mind, they will have to undergo a Covid test before their visit.

New COVID Variant BF.7: Taj Mahal on ALERT

Agra/Uttar Pradesh: Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh has been put on alert amid a sudden spurt in COVID cases in China and other countries. Anil Satsangi, the District Health Information Officer (Agra) said, “The health department has already started the tests to prevent the spread of infection. As the alert is on, the tests have now been made mandatory for all the visitors.”

Notably, domestic and foreign tourists come every day in large numbers to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra. Keeping the current COVID situation in mind, they will have to undergo a Covid test before their visit.

Meanwhile the Union Health Ministry has stated that India is geared up to fight a potential resurgence of the Covid virus in the country, the BF.7 Omicron sub-variant. Also called the Omicron Spawn, the BF.7 sub-variant, first detected in India in October, is the newest form that has high transmissibility.

This new Omicron variant was first detected in China and India has seen its first case of this variant in Gujarat. Initially in the pandemic, the virus mutated several times and the WHO declared the Delta variant as the most severe one. The symptoms of the new BF.7 sub-variant are similar to common flu and include cold, cough, fever, body pain, etc. As it is highly transmittable, it spreads to a larger group of people within a short duration.

(With agency inputs)