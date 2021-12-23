New Delhi: Amid the cases of ‘highly mutated’ Omicron cases growing rapidly in the country and the world, the threat from the Delta variant still exists. While it is claimed that the spread of the Omicron variant is much more than the Delta variant of covid, another variant has come to the fore. The double mutation variation of COVID-19 which has emerged has been given the name Delmicron. According to reports, Delmicron, the twin spikes of Delta and Omicron, in Europe and US has led to a mini tsunami of cases.Also Read - India Could See 14 Lakh Cases Daily: Govt Draws Parallel With The UK As Omicron Tally Crosses 100 Mark

What is Delmicron?

Delmicron is the double variant of Covid that is spreading increasingly in the West. This name has been derived by combining Corona's Delta Variant and Omicron Variant because at present these both variants are being found all over the world including India.

"Delmicron, the twin spikes of Delta and Omicron, in Europe and US has led to a mini tsunami of cases," said Shashank Joshi, member of state government's task force on Covid. He said it remains to be seen how Omicron would behave in India, where there is widespread "exposure" to Delta variant. "At present, Delta derivatives, descendants of Delta, are main variants in circulation in India. Omicron is fast replacing Delta in other parts of the world, but there is no way to predict how Delta derivatives and Omicron would behave," he said.

How Delmicron is different from Omicron?

Omicron is a highly mutated B.1.1.529 form of SARS-CoV-2, which was first discovered in South Africa. This variant spread faster and currently showing milder symptoms than Delta, as per the researches. The mortality rate is even lower than the Delta variant, while Delmicron is the result of combining Delta and Omicron which is basically the twin spike of the variants across the world and that is how Delmicron is different from Omicron.

Omicron variant: Symptoms

While research is still under process over Omicron and its severity, there are four common symptons witnessed in the patients — cough, fatigue, congestion and runny nose. The CDC’s list of COVID-19 symptoms also includes muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhoea. Asymptomatic infections are also common.

Health Experts warning

Health experts have warned that the spike in Omicron cases can be the highest in January and February. They have also advised to maintain social distancing and take good care of yourself to stay protected from the virus.