New Delhi: In the wake of the emergence of new coronavirus (COVID) variant – B.1.1.529, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has sounded an alert asking people to adhere to the Covid-19 prevention protocol and get vaccinated at the earliest. Referring to the recommendations from the Union health ministry, the officials termed the variant as a ‘major threat to public health’ in the state and advised screening of all international travelers in a bid to contain the spread of new COVID-19 variantAlso Read - 'Emergency Brake': EU Plans to Ban Flights From Southern Africa Over New COVID Variant | Details Here

“The Covid-19 variant B.1.1529 (commonly being referred to as ‘Botswana’ variant) is reported to have a significantly high number of mutations and thus has a serious public health implication for the country in view of the recently relaxed visa restrictions and opening up of international travel”, an official notification issued by additional chief secretary, health and family welfare said.

Moreover, the health officials have been asked to undertake regular genome sequencing of the samples collected from the foreign returnees.

COVID-19 Situation In Uttar Pradesh

Six new cases of the Covid-19 virus had been detected from the state in the past 24 hours while seven had recovered. The state has 91 active cases.

The proportion of fully vaccinated persons in the state crossed the 30 per cent-mark with more than 16.69 lakh vaccinations yesterday.

It showed that the total number of doses administered in the state is 15.52 crore. In terms of people, nearly 10.87 crore have taken both the doses while 4.64 crore are fully vaccinated. Considering the target of 15.04 crore persons in Uttar Pradesh, the proportion of fully vaccinated persons are 30.8 per cent.

About New Variant of COVID

Identified as B.1.1.529, the new variant has also been found in Botswana and Hong Kong in travelers from South Africa. Expected to be given the name “Nu”, the strain carries 32 mutations, many of which suggest it is highly transmissible and vaccine-resistant and has more alterations to its spike protein than any other variant.

Dr Tom Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College, said the combination of mutations found in the Botswana variant is ‘horrific’. He added that B.1.1.529, the scientific name of Botswana variant, could be be ‘worse than nearly anything else about.”