New Delhi: Soon after the Central government signed a peace agreement with the representatives of the banned organisation National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the move will usher new dawn of peace, harmony and togetherness! In a series of tweets, PM Modi said the peace accord with Bodo groups, which has been inked, will lead to transformative results for the Bodo people.

“Ushering in a new dawn of peace, harmony and togetherness! Today is a very special day for India. The Accord with Bodo groups, which has been inked today will lead to transformative results for the Bodo people,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Saying that the peace pact with Bodo groups will further protect their unique culture, PM Modi said these people will now get access to a wide range of development-oriented initiatives of the Central government.

“The Accord with Bodo groups will further protect and popularise the unique culture of the Bodo people. They will get access to a wide range of development-oriented initiatives. We are committed to doing everything possible to help the Bodo people realise their aspirations,” he added.

PM Modi further stated that the peace agreement will bring together the leading stakeholders under one framework.

“The Bodo accord inked today stands out for many reasons. It successfully brings together the leading stakeholders under one framework. Those who were previously associated with armed resistance groups will now be entering the mainstream and contributing to our nation’s progress,” he further added.

The statement from PM Modi comes after the Central government earlier in the day signed the peace pact with the National Democratic Front of Bodoland in the national capital.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Notably, the pact will fulfil the key political and economic demands of the NDFB.

After signing the agreement, Home Minister Shah said the new development will ensure a golden future for Assam and for the Bodo people.