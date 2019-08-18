Two men were stabbed for allegedly asking a man to stop troubling their sister in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar on Friday evening, the police said on Saturday.

Police have arrested an accused in connection with the case.

The victims have been identified as Nitesh, a Delhi University first-year student and Mahesh, who works at a private hospital. Both were stabbed by Anoop Rathore, an auto-rickshaw driver.

“The victims had gone to a nearby market where the accused was already present with his friends. The victims asked Anoop not to trouble their sister and stay away from her after which a scuffle broke out between the two groups,” said a senior police officer.

During the scuffle, the accused and his friends stabbed the duo and fled from the spot.

“A PCR call was made by the locals and the two injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. They are undergoing treatment. A case under relevant sections has been registered against the accused,” said a senior police officer.

Police are looking for other accused.