New Delhi: Six people were arrested on Saturday for kidnapping the 64-year-old managing director of a marine engineering company based in Mumbai, and holding him hostage in Delhi. The accused, including four women, had abducted the MD with the help of one of the women from a five-star hotel in Chanakyapuri, and held him for a ransom of Rs 30 lakh at a house in Laxmi Nagar, Times of India reported.

A probe was launched, as soon as the matter was brought into the attention of the police.

According to the leading daily, the victim had checked into a five-star hotel in the national capital on Thursday. A close examination of the CCTV footage from the hotel revealed that the man was honey-trapped by the accused women. The footage also showed the victim leaving the hotel in a car, thus, helping the police swing into quick action. The car number was noted down and the efforts were made to trace the vehicle.

When the call came to demand the ransom of Rs 30 lakh for the release of the man, the phone number was tapped and put into surveillance.

The Delhi police conducted raids overnight and sought technical surveillance to quickly trace the victim. Later, a raid at a building in Laxmi Nagar helped the police rescue the man.

As of now, the matter is under the scanner. The police have refused to give out the identities of the accused as well as the victims.