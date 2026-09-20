New details revealed in Ketan Agarwal’s murder case as fake social media account, ChatGPT reportedly used

The Ketan Agarwal murder chargesheet reveals his fiancée and two others used a fake Instagram handle, ChatGPT and podcasts to plan his fatal push at Lohagad Fort.

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Ketan Agarwal- File image

Pune: In a big revelation in the Ketan Agarwal Pune murder case, charge sheet filed by the police in the sensational case has revealed several shocking facts. The 5,053-page charge sheet revealed that a fake account on social media platform Instagram, along with ChatGPT and murder films, was used by Siya Goyal and her co-accused in the alleged murder of her fiance Ketan Agarwal. For those unversed, 26-year-old Agarwal was allegedly pushed off the fort on June 18 by his fiancee Siya Goyal, who was assisted by her purported lover Chetan Chaudhary and another accused, identified as Ritesh Hange and as a result, all three were arrested by the police. Here are all the recent revelations in the Ketan Agarwal Pune murder case, as mentioned in the charge sheet.

According to the charge sheet quoted by NDTV, the accused had initially discussed seriously injuring Agarwal and even explored the possibility of hiring someone from outside Maharashtra to carry out the attack. Police claimed the plan was later dropped because they feared the hired assailant could expose the conspiracy or create problems for them.

What does charge sheet say on Ketan Agarwal Pune murder case?

As per the charge sheet, the accused subsequently decided to kill Agarwal themselves and watched murder films and used ChatGPT for the purpose. They also listened to podcasts on how to avoid detection by police as part of their preparations.

Moreover, investigators stated that a fake Instagram account named ‘Mahi’ was created using the photograph of a woman known to the accused in order to “lure” Agarwal to the fort. Subsequently, messages from the account encouraged the victim to visit the spot on June 18 for a surprise birthday plan for Goyal.

Fake account devised to bring Agarwal to the fort

According to the chargesheet filed by the police in the Ketan Agarwal Pune murder case, the fake account was part of a plan devised by Ritesh Hange to bring Agarwal to the fort. The account was deleted after the incident. Further, the charge sheet also revealed that the accused conducted a recce of locations around Lonavala before selecting Lohagad Fort.

According to investigators, Goyal and Chaudhary visited Tiger Point and other locations in search of an isolated spot. Police said that Lohagad was eventually selected because of a death at the fort in March last year. The accused thought they could make Agarwal’s death appear like an accidental fall at the spot.

(With inputs from agencies)