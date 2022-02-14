Jalandhar: Can those who are fighting among themselves give a stable government, asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi while taking a dig at Congress in Punjab on Monday. PM Modi accused the party of “humiliating Captain Amarinder Singh” after trying to obstruct his government and run it by remote control, during a poll campaign rally at Jalandhar.Also Read - 'Is This Our Sanskar': Telangana CM Demands PM Modi To Sack Assam CM For Remarks On Rahul Gandhi

"We respected federalism. Former CM of Punjab Amarinder Singh worked with the Centre according to federalism. NDA will form govt in Punjab; 'Nava Punjab' will be free from debts," PM Modi said. Punjab will vote for a new government on Sunday, 23 February.

Here are the PM’s top quotes from his poll rally in Punjab’s Jalandhar:

I wanted to offer prayers at Tripurmalini Devi Shaktipeeth after this event but the adminstration and police said they will not be able to make the arrangements. This is the situation of government here. But I will surely offer prayers at Shaktipeeth soon: PM Modi in Jalandhar

We provided pesticides and fertilizers at a lower rate than the global market. We’ll work on natural and organic farming. They (Congress) raised questions on our Army: PM Modi in Jalandhar

23 lakh Punjab farmers are getting PM Kisan payment directly in their accounts. Punjab has seen that we had made an SIT to probe the 1984 anti-Sikh riots but Congress has always given the accused top positions in the party: PM Modi in Jalandhar