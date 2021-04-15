New Delhi: Top sources in the Union Health Ministry reportedly revealed that the novel COVID-19 double mutant variant has been found in at least ten states in India. The double mutations could be responsible for the massive spike in coronavirus cases in the country, the sources said. Also Read - New Coronavirus Variant: What is B.1.617 And is it More Dangerous - All You Need to Know

According to a report in NDTV, government sources said the states where double mutant strains have been found include Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

However, they also said that it is not sure whether these double mutants are completely responsible for the recent surge in COVID cases.

Delhi has double mutant strain and UK variant

As per the report, the national capital where COVID-19 cases have seen a sudden and sharp rise is said to have a mix of the UK coronavirus variant and the new double mutant strains.

80% UK variant cases in Punjab

The UK variant has been found in 80 per cent COVID patients in Punjab, the Health Ministry sources said.

60% double mutant strain cases in Maharashtra

Around 60 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the second wave, have the double mutant variant. However, this hasn’t been reported in Mumbai.

UK variant found in 18-19 states

The highly transmissible UK variant has been reported in 18 to 19 states or in 70 to 80 districts across India, sources said. COVID variants from South Africa and Brazil are also present in a few districts who have reported the UK variant, they added.

What is a double mutant variant?

A double mutation is when two mutates strains of a virus come together to form a new third strain.

However, health experts have said that the double mutant variant may be less dangerous than expected as the most vulnerable patients are having only mild illnesses.